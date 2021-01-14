General News of Thursday, 14 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Election petition: Errors in Mahama’s petition show everyone makes mistakes – Mac Manu

Campaign Manager of NPP, Peter Mac Manu

Peter Mac Manu, the New Patriotic Party’s campaign manager of the 2020 elections has cast doubts on the relevance of the reliefs being sought by John Dramani Mahama in the 2020 election petition.



Mac Manu noted that the ground for the petition by the NDC flagbearer is that the errors were committed by the Electoral Commission in the computation of the results from the various polling stations.



In his wisdom, the mistakes are not enough to cancel out the vote difference between the two candidates hence the need for the Supreme Court to dismiss it.



He said that as exemplified by the errors in John Mahama’s petition, mistakes are part of life.



“They say we have committed mathematical errors when they have committed legal errors here. But the judges are saying we should be kind since we all make errors.



“But why should we be concerned about errors. Errors that cannot overturn the outcome should be ignored,” Mr MacManu told journalists.



On the first day of the hearing, the seven-member Supreme Court panel ruled that the lawyers of John Dramani Mahama be allowed to amend the mistake they committed in the petition.



The judges also agreed with a request for the live telecast of the 42-day hearing.



It then adjourned the case to Tuesday, January 19, 2021, for pre-trial.



