Politics of Friday, 5 February 2021

Source: Peace FM

Election Petition: They have disappointed their party - Charles Owusu on Mahama's witnesses

Head of Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu

Head of Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu has expressed disappointment in the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) over their election petition before the Supreme Court.



The petition which was filed by the party's 2020 Presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, challenges the validity of the Presidential election verdict.



The ongoing court proceedings have seen two witnesses for former President John Mahama testifying against the Electoral Commission Chairperson, Jean Mensa.



The petitioner has however had some of his applications dismissed by the Supreme Court Justices.



His application to serve the EC Chairperson with interrogatories and a review application were all dismissed by the court.



Touching on the election petition, Charles Owusu says the NDC went to court unprepared and that they have disappointed the party faithful.



He slammed Mr. Rojo Mettle-Nunoo, one of Mr. Mahama's witnesses, for claiming he and Dr. Kpessa-Whyte, another witness who testified for the petitioner a couple of days ago, were instructed by Mrs. Jean Mensa to go out of the strong room and deliver a message to Mr. Mahama.



Dr. Kpessa-Whyte, during his cross-examination, told the court that Mrs. Jean Mensa declared the election verdict in favour of President Nana Akufo-Addo when he and Mr. Mettle-Nunoo were on their way to Mr. Mahama's residence.



Charles Owusu found the witness statements mind-boggling stressing "that someone told them to go outside or go and see Mr. Mahama boggles my mind. I can't simply comprehend it".



"I feel they have disappointed their party . . . I believe the NDC were not prepared," he told sit-in host Nana Yaw Kesseh on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo".



