Source: 3 News

Election Petition: Supreme Court decided on live broadcast before Mahama’s request

The Supreme Court of Ghana already took the decision to broadcast the election petition hearing live on television even before the petitioner, John Dramani Mahama made a request to that effect, TV3’s court reporter, Godfred Tenam, who was in court on the first day of the hearing reported on Thursday, January 14.



Mr Mahama asked the Supreme Court to broadcast live proceedings of the election petition he brought before the court, a request granted by the court.



However, Tenam reported that the apex planned to telecast the hearing before the request.



The court started hearing the case on Thursday, January 14. The case has been adjourned to Tuesday, January 19.



Mr. Mahama also wants an order directed at the 1st Respondent Electoral Commission of Ghana to rerun the election between himself and Akufo-Addo on claims that per the results declared, none of the 12 candidates met the constitutional threshold to be elected president.



Both 1st Respondent Electoral Commission and 2nd Respondent Akufo-Addo have since filed their responses raising preliminary objections which seek the dismissal of the petition right from the beginning.



Spokespersons for both John Mahama and Akufo-Addo who spoke to 3news.com are hopeful they have a case and are ready to advance their cases in court when the hearing begins.



