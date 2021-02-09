Election Petition: Rojo Mettle-Nunoo's 'tea & biscuit' trending

General News of Tuesday, 9 February 2021
Source: Peace FM
The atmosphere of the Supreme Court was lightened up when the third witness of the petitioner, John Dramani Mahama, Rojo Mettle-Nunoo replied that he was served tea at the secretariat of the Electoral Commission.
Rojo Mettle-Nunoo who is giving his testimony via video link in the ongoing election petition had indicated that he left the strongroom to meet Madam Jean Mensa in her office but he was asked to "wait at the reception"
Lead counsel for the 1st respondent Lawyer Justin Amenuvor said Mettle-Nunoo was served with tea and biscuit while waiting to see the EC chairperson.
He however responded: I was served only tea, no biscuit
This reaction seems to have created some excitement on Twitter.
Below are some reactions:
Rojo Mettle Nunoo at EC chairperson's office for 3 hours ???? #SupremeCourtUpdate pic.twitter.com/aZN1RehPjJ— Habour Sika????????? (@melo_mylo) February 8, 2021
Rojo Mettle-Nunoo's release clause#SupremeCourtUpdate pic.twitter.com/QKj81JCyKk— Nana Kwame ???? (@Nana_Kwame98) February 8, 2021
"I was offered tea, I wasn't offered biscuits" - Mr Rojo Mettle Nunoo to the EC's Lawyer Amenuvor— Maiestas ?? (@Ebenezer_Peegah) February 8, 2021
Not even the EC Chair, Jean Mensah could hold her laughter inside the Supreme Court room ????#ElectionPetition | Akoto Ampaw #SupremeCourtUpdate | Tsatsu Tsikata pic.twitter.com/U942X9ytwA
The Rojo The Release clause #SupremeCourtUpdate pic.twitter.com/rhaaWpfKir— Habour Sika????????? (@melo_mylo) February 8, 2021
“If you are being rude, it's not to me; it's to the court”-Amenuvor to Rojo #SupremeCourtUpdate— Yaw A. Abban (@YAbbanx) February 8, 2021
Someone that you don’t trust offered you tea and you drunk it ????#SupremeCourtUpdate— Yaw A. Abban (@YAbbanx) February 8, 2021
You say the lady is a devil, yet, you drunk her tea and chewed her biscuits ???????? #ElectionPetition— Qwesi Noble (@NobleQuansah) February 8, 2021
Jean Mensah told her lawyers that she served Rojo tea and biscuits, Rojo says he was only served tea, Jean Mensah must account for the biscuits.— John Terry Tresh (@JohnTerryTresh) February 8, 2021
She definitely will capture it in her list of expenses ????
#ElectionPetition pic.twitter.com/7oaOBaGBaD
Justin Amenuvor: You were offered Tea and Biscuit, is that not so?— Edem (@EDEMTSOTORME) February 8, 2021
Rojo: I was offered Tea, no Biscuit pic.twitter.com/cEkSav4CbV
Rojo Mettle-Nunoo waiting for Jean Mensa at EC reception with converns over result collation. ????????????? #ElectionPetition pic.twitter.com/XPnalfc77q— Kenneth .A. Darko (@TheKennethDarko) February 8, 2021