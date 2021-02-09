General News of Tuesday, 9 February 2021

Source: Peace FM

Election Petition: Rojo Mettle-Nunoo's 'tea & biscuit' trending

Robert Joseph Mettle-Nunoo was the third witness for the petitioner

The atmosphere of the Supreme Court was lightened up when the third witness of the petitioner, John Dramani Mahama, Rojo Mettle-Nunoo replied that he was served tea at the secretariat of the Electoral Commission.



Rojo Mettle-Nunoo who is giving his testimony via video link in the ongoing election petition had indicated that he left the strongroom to meet Madam Jean Mensa in her office but he was asked to "wait at the reception"



Lead counsel for the 1st respondent Lawyer Justin Amenuvor said Mettle-Nunoo was served with tea and biscuit while waiting to see the EC chairperson.



He however responded: I was served only tea, no biscuit



This reaction seems to have created some excitement on Twitter.



