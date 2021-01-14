General News of Thursday, 14 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Election Petition: Mahama’s legal team given 4 pm deadline to make amendments

The Supreme Court has granted an application by former President Mahama’s legal team to make amendments to its election petition by the close of 4:00 pm on Thursday, January 14, 2021.



This comes after Mr. John Dramani Mahama filed a petition to the Supreme Court seeking a rerun of the December 7, 2020 election but was riddled with some errors.



Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party was declared the winner of the December election by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa on December 9, 2020.



But John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress has pointed that both candidates did not obtain 50 percent of valid votes as required to declare the winner.



Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will commence its pre-trials proceedings on the petition from next week Tuesday, January 19, 2021.