Election 2020 petition: There was no appetite to seek review – Betty Mould-Iddrisu

Politics of Wednesday, 12 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Betty Mould-Iddrisu has reaffirmed the position of former President John Dramani Mahama that the National Democratic Congress would have won a review of the 2020 election petition ruling.



Speaking in an interview with Asaase Radio, Madam Iddrisu observed that the reason why the NDC gave up on any effort to overturn the ruling of the Supreme Court on the matter is that there was no appetite for such pursuit.



“He (John Mahama) is our leader so I share whatever opinion it is that he shares. But there was no appetite for a review,” the former attorney general and minister of justice said.



According to her, the opposition party presented a solid case contrary to the court’s ruling; Madam Iddrisu said the NDC presented a rock-solid case in the face of constitutional interpretation.



“We followed the constitution… we followed the law and the process of getting justice done. I leave it to the good people of Ghana to judge whether justice was really done. We had an absolute rock-solid case in terms of constitutional interpretation,” she said.



On what the party intends to do going forward, she argued that the party will have to ensure it convincingly wins in other elections in spite of any intended actions of the Electoral Commission.



“The lesson is that next time we must win power… so that we are never subjected to this again. We must win convincingly and decisively no matter what the Electoral Commission tries to do,” she added.