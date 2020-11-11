Regional News of Wednesday, 11 November 2020

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Election 2020: NPP members urged to eschew 'skirt and blouse' voting

Some members of the BoomBoom4Nana at the launch of the group at Kaneshie Market

A group calling itself, 'BoomBoom4Nana' has called on the members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to eschew 'skirt and blouse' by voting massively for President Akufo-Addo and the party's Parliamentary Candidates come December 7.



According to the group, President Akufo-Addo will retain the seat and for that matter, there is no need for any NPP member to vote skirt and blouse.



Speaking to the media after the launch of the group at the Kaneshie Market in the Okaikoi South over the weekend, the National President of the group, Benjamin Gyew Appiah, stated that It was "exciting to see how our market women received us and ready to listen to the gospel of hope we are bringing to them".



"We recounted the gains we have made so far 2017-2020 and engaged the market women, drivers and everyone in the market on the importance of voting massively for the NPP and H.E Akufo-Addo as well as what the Ghanaian people seek to gain when the NPP remains in power after the 2020 December elections."



He added that the Akufo-Addo-led government has performed well and there was the need for Ghanaians to maintain the government.



"The NPP administration has performed better and hence there's the need for us all to maintain the government and Party in Power through hard work and voting BoomBoom For the President and all the 275 Parliamentary candidates", he emphasized.



He, therefore, seized the opportunity to thank the leadership of the party for advising the group on what to do and not to do.



"We extend our appreciation to the National Chairman, Freddie Blay, the 2020 Campaign Manager, Peter Mac Manu, Government Officials who advised us on what to do and what not to do, the Regional Youth Organizer, Moses Abor, Parliamentary Candidate Okaikoi South, Darkoa Newman, Constituency Executives Okaikoi South, market queen mother, the security agencies and the general public for their support and cooperation throughout the launch and campaign outreach", he said.



Gyew Appiah pledged to support the group to win more souls for the party, "I will continue to support this group to win more souls for the party, let's us all come together and help all Parliamentary candidates to win massively because as for President Akufo-Addo Ghanaians had already voted for him, we don't need skirt and blouse, thank you", he concluded.

