Politics of Wednesday, 25 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Election 2020: Akpaloo woos market women for votes

play videoKofi Akpaloo speaking to business operators at Makola

Flagbearer of the Liberal Party of Ghana Kofi Akpaloo is keen on denying the Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party a second term in government in the upcoming December polls.



With only about 12 days to the general polls, Mr. AKpaloo has taken his campaign tour to the Central Business District of the capital city, Accra, where most Small scall local businesses are located.



During his brief campaign tour, Mr. Akpaloo while standing in his campaign vehicle announced some of his policies to business operators in the enclave.



In his words, once electorates give him their political power, every child in Ghana will be paid.



Kofi Akpaloo was heard saying “My name is Kofi Akaploo, let God touch you and give me your vote. If you vote for me as president, every child in Ghana will receive monthly stipends. Every child will receive GHC200…



“I’ll bring more money and boost businesses in the country…” he repeated declared.



The LPG leader further urged electorates to pray to God for guidance on whom to vote for before heading to the polls.



But some people who did not believe in the promises of the LPG leader consistently shouted “oh you’re lying to us” in the background.



The LPG, after being cleared by the Electoral Commission to compete in the upcoming polls will be number 8 on the ballot paper.



Watch Kofi Akpaloo’s video:









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.