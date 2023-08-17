E/R: Odehye Kwasi Akuffo dragged to REGSEC for parading as Okuapehene

Regional News of Thursday, 17 August 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Akuapem North Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) has dragged Odehye Kwasi Akuffo, a royal who paraded himself as Okuapehene, to Eastern Regional Security Council (REGSEC) for further action.



Hell broke loose Saturday August 12, 2023 when Odehye Kwasi Akuffo who unsuccessfully contested then vacant Ofori Kuma stool, paraded as Okuapehene during funeral of late Odehye Gladys Abena Otema Ohene.



He was adorned in traditional regalia amid traditional drumming and dancing with appellations indicating he is the legitimate Okuapehene.



His action created seething anger in Okuapeman as some youth threatened violently apprehend Odehye Kwasi Akuffo but were restrained.



Okuapehene Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III registered his displeasure but refered the matter to the appropriate institutions for immediate action.



His legal team was also considering to cite Odehye Kwasi Akuffo contempt.



Akuapem North municipal security council (MUSEC) held an emergency meeting on Tuesday August 15, 2023 over the incident.



Odehye Kwasi Akuffo however declined invitation by the security council.



Briefing the media, the Municipal Chief Executive Barima Asiedu Larbi who is Chairman of MUSEC said the matter has been referred to the Eastern Regional security council for direction and action.



“The whole of Okuapeman knows that it is Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III who is legitimate chief and properly gazetted and for that matter the one we all serving .So it came as a surprise when we head someone was parading as Okuapehene. So I detailed my security officers to embark on investigation. So we held security council meeting this afternoon and we have taken setting steps in addressing the issue to ensure there is peace and stability for the people of Akuapem. We have decided to write to REGSEC so that REGSEC will also direct what should be done …so that subsequently whatever action they want us to take we will take.”



Nonetheless, he assured that security is on top of situation and there is absolute peace therefore Odwira festival will come off as scheduled.



“My security men are on ground. Everything is stabilized and we will keep stabilizing the environment so nobody should be afraid at all.People are speculating that this year’s Odwira is going to be affected by what happened on Saturday. I again want to assure that Odwira is coming on live and for the first time in almost about six years this is the first time Oseadeeyo will be in palanquin and so we have put so many security measures in place in ensuring that he will successfully celebrate this year’s Odwira festival.Whoever tries to destabilize the peace and security will be handed over to the security forces for the law to take its on course”.



Chieftaincy dispute takes heavy toll on finances of the assembly stating that ,the assembly is currently saddled with Ghc2 million debt incurred on maintenance of security during the recent chieftaincy dispute in Okuapeman.



He therefore warned that MUSEC will be swift and tough to deal with anyone who dares attempt to destabilize the peace in Akropong



Okuapehene Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III was gazetted on October 5, 2022, following judgment by the Judicial Committee of the National House of Chiefs on September 29, 2022, dismissing the appeal filed by the Queenmother of Okuapeman Nana Obuo Nketia II and three other petitioners including Odehye Kwasi Akuffo challenging the legitimacy of Abrewatia (Oldest women in the family) Lilly Agyemang of Sakyiabea royal family in nominating Odehye Kwadwo Kesse Antwi now Oseadeyo Kwasi Akuffo for enstoolment as Okuapehene.