General News of Friday, 20 November 2020

Source: Peace FM

Don't respond to Amidu, let’s mourn Rawlings - Abankwah Yeboah to NPP

The late former President, Jerry John Rawlings

The National Treasurer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Abankwah Yeboah has advised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and NPP Communicators not to respond to any counter-reply from Martin Amidu regarding his resignation.



According to him, it is important to focus on mourning former President Jerry John Rawlings than shifting focus on Mr. Martin Amidu.



Martin Amidu on Monday, November 16, 2020, resigned from his post as Ghana's Special Prosecutor.



Among other things, Mr. Amidu in his resignation letter and a subsequent statement to the public stated political interference and lack of independence as reasons warranting his resignation.



"The Former President was a statesman, national figure, therefore, we should focus on joining the family to mourn him in such a difficult moment as this," said Abankwah.

