Don't let go of the work we've started - Magoo to Assin North NDC executives

General News of Friday, 30 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A member of the Communication of the National Democratic Congress, Margaret Ansei, famously known as Magoo, has called on the party’s constituency executives in Assin North to continue with the works the leaders of the party have started in the constituency to ensure continued victory for the party.



Speaking on Accra-based XYZ TV, Magoo commended the party’s supporters and followers for the landslide victory in the Assin North by-election.



“What I will say is that I appreciate every NDC supporter. The bigger part of my appreciation is to the Assin North constituency secretary. He was part of those we were moving with during the campaign, Daniel he is a fantastic man,” she said.



Recognizing the significance of the achievements made thus far, Magoo implored the party's constituency executives to continue and remain determined, ensuring that the progress initiated by the party's leaders is not abandoned.



“However, with our executives, as we are leaving them, we are pleading that they shouldn’t let go of the work we have started,” she added.



The NDC’s candidate James Gyakye Quayson won the election with 57% of the total vote cast whereas the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate Charles Opoku got 42% of the votes.



The only female contestant from the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) Sefenu Bernice Enyonam polled 0.29% in the by-election.



