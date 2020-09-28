Politics of Monday, 28 September 2020

Source: Bright Barwuah, Contributor

Don't be complacent - Freddie Blay to NPP Parliamentary Candidates

Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Freddie Blay

The New Patriotic Party’s Chairman, Lawyer Freddie Blay has admonished the Ashanti Regional Parliamentary Candidates to work hard for the victory of the party.



The former lawmaker who spoke at the just ended Ashanti Regional Parliamentary outdooring was optimistic about the prospect of the candidates already elected Parliamentarians for their constituencies but tasked them to work harder for the victory of the party.



Chairman Blay congratulated the Parliamentarian Candidates for their gallant victory during the parliamentary primaries and asked them to use the same procedure they used to win their Parliamentary primaries in securing more votes for the party in the 2020 election.



He said Chairman Wontumi’s agenda to snatch all the 47 sests in the Ashanti Region must be embraced by the party and the Parliamentary Candidates.



Many party supporters who accompanied their PC’s to the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology entertained themselves throughout the program even though the main speaker of the program, President Akufo-Addo could not attend the event.



The chairman of the biggest political party in the country told the supporters that Ashanti Region is the “motor’ of the party and whenever the motor starts the party is able to move.



The Board Chairman of GNPC said the main motive of the program was to introduce the Parliamentary Candidates to their various constituencies for them to be accepted and work hard for the victory of the party.



He said victory is about to repeat itself in the sense that, there used to be 65 NPP Parliamentarians but now NPP has 163 Parliamentarians who are poised to win more seats for the party.



The highly confident chairman said NPP is not eying just only the 2020 election, but 2024, 2028, and the 2032 election to the cheering of the teaming supporters.



Chairman Freddy, as affectionately called said all Regional Chairmen are working hard to secure victory for the NPP.



He told the PC’S not to be complacent adding that they shouldn’t take things for granted. He said NDC is fighting to come to power but NPP is working hard and will leave no stone unturned.



Among the dignitaries who graced the occasion were Dr Addo-Kufour, S.K Boafo, Kyei Mensah Bonsu, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh.

