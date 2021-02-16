Politics of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Source: My News GH

Don’t allow anyone to force you to investigate military invasion in parliament – Anyidoho to Akufo-Addo

CEO of Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho

Embattled member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho says there is nothing wrong with the military invasion of Parliament on January 7.



According to him, the President should be focused and not hoodwinked to investigate the invasion of the Military into the Chamber of Parliament on January 7.



He said “His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo; please stay focused as the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, and ignore any call for a probe into the acceptable move by the Military on, January 7, 2021. We are not in a Banana Republic”.



The National Security Minister-designate during his vetting indicated that it came to him as a shock that the military invaded the Chamber of Parliament on January 7.



He disclosed that the invasion was sanctioned by an officer who believed that there was the need for Military intervention considering the various ill developments in the chamber of Parliament when the Speaker was been elected.