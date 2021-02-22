General News of Monday, 22 February 2021

Do not bring God into the court - EC counsel tells Tsikata

Counsel for the Electoral Commission, Justin Amenuvor

Counsel for the Electoral Commission, Justin Amenuvor has asked counsel for the petitioner in the 2020 Election Petition, Tsatsu Tsikata not to quote the Bible in support of his application of review to be granted.



He said that even though God is a God of conscience, counsel should not bring God into the court.



“God is a God of conscience, you do not bring God into the court and say because of God the application should be granted,” Amenuvor submitted.



Tsikata while concluding his argument seeking for the court to review its position on a decision to disallow the petitioner to reopen his case urged the bench to be guided by their conscience and their judicial oath.



He ended this statement by quoting Prophet Hosea. “I would like to end my submission pointing to the fact that, my Lords, should decide with your conscience and the judicial oath you took.



“For they sow the wind, and they shall reap the whirlwind,” he quoted.



It was in response to this that EC counsel urged the petitioner not to quote the Bible in court as his application will not be granted just because of God.



Former President John Dramani Mahama had applied for a review of the Supreme Court of Ghana decision that said he cannot reopen his case in the ongoing election petition.



This comes after the court on February 16, 2021, dismissed the petitioner’s request to reopen his case after his last witness mounted the box to give evidence.



According to the apex court which is presided over by Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, they found no merit or favour in the petitioner's application to reopen his case with the sole purpose of compelling EC chairperson Jean Mensa to adduce evidence.



The application was duly dismissed by the apex court. But the petitioner applied for a review of this ruling, as he believed the court made a fundamental error of law.