'Dirty' verbal clash erupts between Sam George, Stephen Amoah on live TV over Akufo-Addo

There was a clash of words between the MP for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, and his colleague for the Nhyiaeso constituency, Dr Stephen Amoah, after the latter described Sam George as a liar.



This was during discussions on the Big Issues on TV3 on Wednesday, February 28, on President Nana Akufo-Addo's SONA.



At a point on the show, Stephen Amoah described Sam George as a liar, which the latter did not take kindly.



In response, Sam George said it was rather the president who was a liar after he lied about the number of self-employed SSNIT contributors, contrary to what John Ofori-Tenkorang, Director-General of Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), said about the numbers.



He said, "I am a 39-year-old liar, but Akufo-Addo is a 79-year-old liar."



In response, Stephen Amoah said, "Pray to get to his age; it is a blessing."



The two kept going back and forth until Stephen Amoah withdrew his statement.



Sam George, however, insisted Akufo-Addo lied in his statement.



