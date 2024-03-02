If you are neck-deep in corruption, why will you want to give an update on it - Franklin Cudjoe to Akufo-Addo

General News of Saturday, 2 March 2024

The President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has expressed his lack of surprise at President Akufo-Addo's silence on measures to tackle corruption during his State of the Nation Address on February 27, 2024.



Franklin Cudjoe didn't mince words, suggesting that the president's reticence spoke volumes about his involvement in corruption.



"If you are neck-deep in corruption, why will you want to give an update on corruption, I wouldn’t do that if it were me," citinewsroom.com quoted Franklin Cudjoe.



He emphasized his point by invoking a proverb: "If you are accused of seducing the chief’s wife, you don’t go to the palace."



The IMANI Africa president was unequivocal in his belief that President Akufo-Addo cannot be absolved of involvement in the corruption levels currently plaguing the country.



"The president deserves to take some of the blame because he was silent on some of the corruption issues and that is the reason why we are in this mess."



According to Cudjoe, the president's silence has worsened the issue of corruption, contributing to the disorganization within the country. He criticized the lack of accountability from important actors responsible for safeguarding the national purse.



