Democracy is work in progress even in the United States - Kamala Harris

General News of Wednesday, 29 March 2023

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Vice President of the United States of America (USA), Kamala Harris has underscored the need for all to support and invest in good governance and democracy.



She said good governance delivers predictability, stability and Rule of Law, which businesses need to invest in.



“To create inclusive economic growth and to advance in innovation, we must continue to support and invest in good governance and democracy.



She said good governance delivers predictability, stability and Rule of Law which is what businesses need to invest and what the benefits of all society, and good governance is a key attribute of a good democracy,” she said.



Kamala Harris observed that recent polling tells the vast majority of Africans support democracy over other forms of government



That, she said, reflects the people’s shared desire for freedom and opportunity, transparency and accountability for free and fair elections, the orderly transition of power, and the protection of fundamental human rights.



“Indeed, this is a priority for the American People and it is a global priority.

The United States will continue to work alongside democratic governments and in support of democratic aspirations of the people of this continent,” she said.



The US Vice President re-affirmed, “While democracy is always a work in progress including my own country, the American people will always stand for those yearning for more freedom.”



“Let us be clear that innovation thrives in a democracy, new ideas thrive where freedom thrives, free thinking leads to problem solving and so I believe acting together with the intention, we can make progress in this three areas, the empowerment of women, digital inclusion and good governance and democracy,” She added.



She said the United States will remain a steadfast partner for progress, and was optimistic about the future of the African Continent and by extension, the world.