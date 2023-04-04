Declare your stance on LGBTQI+ - Most Rev Joseph Osei Bonsu to Akufo Addo

General News of Tuesday, 4 April 2023

The Catholic Bishop of Konongo-Mampong, Most Reverend Joseph Osei-Bonsu, has urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to declare his true stance on the controversial Lesbians, Gays, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer (LGBTQ+) activities in Ghana.



The senior clergyman stated in a statement that the president has been making contradictory statements regarding the subject matter, which worries him. Consequently, his decision to write formally to the president asking him to publicly state his genuine view on the LGBTQ+ issue.



Speaking in an interview with Peace FM’s Evening News on April 3, 2023, he voiced unhappiness with President Akufo-Addo for his recent remarks regarding the LGBTQ+ bill when he spoke with Kamala Harris at a joint press conference.



“I wrote about LGBTQ+ which is now a topical issue in the world and recently the American Vice president came to tell us that we should accept it.



“But for me, this doesn’t help in any way, health-wise and Christianity, so, I have written to the president to make us know his true stance on the issue because sometime back when he was speaking in London, he couldn’t really explain himself that, whether Ghana will accept or not.



“But when he came to Mampong, he was explicit that he won’t accept, but recently after Kamala Harris’s visit, he is saying a different thing, which is why I am asking him to let Ghanaians know his stance on the matter, whether he agrees or not,” he said.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said that the anti-LGBTQI bill has been modified.



According to the president, the Chairman of the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of Parliament, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, informed him of the modification at a meeting.



Akufo-Addo further stated that even if the bill is passed, it will still have to be ratified by him.



He made these remarks while addressing the press at the Jubilee House together with the Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris, on Monday, March 27, 2023, adding that the modification of the Anti-LGBTQI bill was after the intervention of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Dame.



That claim of a watered-down version of the Bill has been rejected by Sam Nartey George, one of the dozen MPs who sponsored the Bill.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:











AM/SARA