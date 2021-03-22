Dawhenya community cries for sanitation infrastructure

Regional News of Monday, 22 March 2021

Source: Isaac Arkoh, Contributor

The people of Dawhenya in the Ningo Prampram District of the Greater Accra Region have called on the Government to as a matter of urgency provide them with a toilet facility.



The assembly member for the area, Moses Kutor said the only toilet facility in the community built some forty (40) years ago had not seen any rehabilitation and has been in a poor state.



According to him, community members resorted to using the toilet facility of the Dwahenya D/A Methodist Primary school which has also become an eyesore.



As a result, open defecation has become a common practice in the community.



"Our toilet facility is in a very bad state, we are pleading with the government to come to our aid because we are suffering’’, the assembly member said.



The news team visited the community and observed that their toilet facility was in a deplorable state. The team also met pupils of the Dawhenya D/A Primary School who were openly easing themselves on the school’s compound.

The unpleasant situation is compounded with the indiscriminate dumping of refuse at the Dwahenya South Town Park. The pack which used to be the ground for church, sport, funeral and other social activities become a ghost avenue.



Mr Kutor lamented that all efforts to seek help to curb the menace had not been successful.



"We spoke to the District chief executive, the zoom lion and the sanitation officers but nothing has been done,’’ he lamented.



The Dwahenya D/A Methodist Primary school is also victim of poor sanitation as the school has been engulf with filth because there were no waste bins.

The only way to manage their waste was to burn it in front of the school which polluted the air and posed a threat to the students health and the community as a whole.



The Assembly Member said as a result of the lack of toilet facilities and insufficient refuse containers the community was likely to experience increased diarrhoea and cholera outbreaks.