Culture of silence: Twitter reacts to Captain Smart's suspension at Angel FM

News about the suspension of Angel FM's Morning Show host Captain Smart has set social media ablaze.



According to reports, Captain Smart has been suspended by the CEO of Angel Broadcasting Network Dr. Kweku Oteng for 'his constant attack on the government to do the right thing'.



The suspension of Captain Smart from the Angel FM morning show was confirmed by the station's General Manager Kwadwo Dickson.



"The truth is that the owner of the station has suspended Captain Smart. The owner said he has been attacking government officials, not because of their work but their personalities," said Kwadwo Dickson.



This has got social media talking and GhanaWeb has compiled some tweets for you in the posts below:





1. Had a worrying conversation moments ago. Captain Smart's boss has allegedly asked him to go off air for a while as a result of undue pressure that has been piled on him by 'high ranking officials in government'. — Franklin CUDJOE (@lordcudjoe) May 6, 2021

Captain Smart’s issue isn’t an isolated one, there are so many presenters who are threatened daily for saying things that aren’t favourable to gov’t. The sad aspect is you have CEOS with zero balls and would throw you under the bus #FixTheCountry #FixTheCountryGhana — Cement Slayer (@Bridget_Otoo) May 6, 2021

Here is captain smart carrying a bag of cement to support akufo addo to build a cathedral ???????? pic.twitter.com/RbZtotD3Zy — Theodore (@TheodoreWuni) May 6, 2021

Bawumia in the mud again! Mahama vindicated ! NPP is and will forever be our nemesis !! Captain Smart sef you be hypocrite pass ! Zuku journalist !#FixTheCountryGhana

pic.twitter.com/9Fpr4KKo9g — Jesus Saves ????❤️???????? (@GhanaSocialU) May 6, 2021

GM of Angel FM Accra says CEO of ABN has suspended Captain Smart for gross insurbodination

According to CEO, the morning show host has a penchant for maligning the President, Veep, Alan Kyeremateng and other leaders

They warned him to stop but he didn't hence his suspension — Austine (@obiMpenaAustine) May 6, 2021

Captain Smart too dem dey suspend am too much ebi hate because he's speaking facts or it's an Agenda??? Adom tv now Angel Fm suspend am ???????? — Gyata_Shoa???????????? (@thatEsselguy) May 6, 2021

The General Manager of Angel FM, Kwadwo Dickson, confirms the suspension of Captain Smart and says the reason for his suspension is that he has "spoken against government officials such as President Akufo-Addo, Vice-President Dr. Bawumia, Allan Kyeremateng and the IGP." pic.twitter.com/LHJLNxxm6X — Manasseh Azure Awuni (@Manasseh_Azure) May 6, 2021

Captain Smart forced to go off air for criticising Akuffo Addo....#YouDeserveIt.

Political insect.... #CultureOfSilence pic.twitter.com/Uv495oU3Nm — WORLASI K (@worlasi_k) May 6, 2021

[Video] Captain Smart: Franklin Cudjoe Reveals Angel FM Presenter has been Taken off air for Criticising Government. [watch] https://t.co/plWNUor0Pv — BLOGPAY ????‍♀️???? (@myblogpay_) May 6, 2021

Captain Smart carried cement for them yet is being silenced by them!#FixTheCountryGhana#FixTheCountryNow pic.twitter.com/u6so7vWhdY — 3.142(π) (@lips_pi) May 6, 2021

Captain Smart a target of the NPP. You dare not criticize the NPP government. The government wants the culture of silence to play. #FixTheCountryGhana pic.twitter.com/I7uOaz4Hpj — ???????????????????????????? ???????????? (@citizenyao) May 6, 2021

Angel FM management confirms that Captain Smart was suspended for criticising the Ghana government.



In 2021, Ghanaian journalists are not allowed to do real journalism, as media owners with links to political parties seem to support "culture of silence"pic.twitter.com/vBljRNphRD — Maiestas Ⓜ️ (Danny Bediako) (@Ebenezer_Peegah) May 6, 2021

When they came for Ahmed Suale, you didn’t talk. They came for Manasseh you didn’t talk. They came for Anas you didn’t talk. Captain Smart, you see they ve finally come for you? You can now have more time to carry cement to build the cathedral. Bye! #FixTheCountryGhana pic.twitter.com/Qmu88nDwY8 — Che???????????????????????? (@CheEsquire) May 6, 2021

Bawumia is 'super incompetent Vice President' ever in the history of our country - Captain Smart



Watch

Gh trends#CitiCBS Martin in Amidu

Special Prosecutor

Wendy Shay

Nana

Kissi Agyabeng pic.twitter.com/nlUGd0HVuV — Sir ???????????????????? (@analimbeychris) April 29, 2021

Captain smart of Angel radio and tv suspended for criticising akufo addo government. #FixTheCountryGhana #FixTheCountryNow pic.twitter.com/P3FOwpMUgy — SOCRATES.COM (@Socratesdotcom) May 6, 2021

Breaking News- Captain smart has been sacked from Angel FM for making government unpopular.. Culture of silence ???????? is Back.. #BreakingNews #FixTheCountryGhana #FixTheCountryNow pic.twitter.com/3FSMYUrUp5 — papaAdama (@Vincent10508395) May 6, 2021