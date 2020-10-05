General News of Monday, 5 October 2020

Coronavirus: Some people still think it isn't real, can't be affected – Ras Mubarak

Member of Parliament for Kumbungu Constituency, Ras Mubarak

The Member of Parliament for Kumbungu Constituency, Ras Mubarak has expressed worry over what he terms as lack of compliance to Coronavirus protocols by some persons who think that the virus doesn’t exist.



According to the legislator, he witnessed a chunk of individuals paying little or no attention to the laid down safety protocols by the government and the Ministry Health such as the mandatory wearing of nose masks at public spaces and the observance of social distance.



Happy FM reports he made this observation during his recent tour in his constituency.



“When we toured our constituency, I met a group of young ones who were not observing any social protocols, and when I asked why, they said they had taken certain drugs. To them, COVID-19 does not affect certain people. That is the mentality most Ghanaians have. Apart from formal settings, the entire informal sector is not adhering to COVID protocols and that is worrying because it can spread,” Ras Mubarak said in an interview on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show with Kwame Afrifa Mensah.



He, therefore, admonished the entire populace to assist government efforts by complying with the safety protocols in this COVID-19 era to help reduce its spread.



He added, “I don’t know if it is stubbornness on our part. If you look at the videos, you will see people crowd when there’s a leader around. The people have just decided that they will not contract the disease.”



Ghana's Coronavirus cases stand at 46,829 with 303 recorded deaths as st Monday, October 5, 2020.

