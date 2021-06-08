Parliament records a new case of coronavirus

General News of Tuesday, 8 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Parliament has recorded a new case of COVID-19



• A sitting MP tested positive over the weekend



• Speaker of Parliament is expected to roll out new measures to keep the rest of the MPs safe



The Parliament of Ghana has recorded a new case of the novel COVID-19 after a sitting Member of Parliament, who has been unwell for some days now tested positive for the virus over the weekend.



Some of his family members have also tested positive, and they are all in quarantine.



According to a JoyNews report monitored by GhanaWeb, the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin will soon roll out new measures aimed at keeping the rest of the MPs safe.



The name of the MP is, however, unknown.



Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, Minority Chief Whip in Parliament stated that, this is an indication that Ghanaians should take the COVID-19 protocols seriously.



“Even if the member of parliament who has taken the first jab is currently in quarantine in a facility because of COVID over the weekend, it means we are clearly not out of the woods yet. We need to continue observing the protocols,” the MP who is also a member of parliament’s health committee said.



He explained, “We are trying to find out how many more MPs have not taken the second jab. So, if the number is large, then probably, all those who didn’t take the second jab have to go through the test...



“This is one of the suggestions I am going to carry to the speaker that we may have to quickly take an inventory to see who and who have not taken the second jab and get them to re-test so we see our way clear.”



