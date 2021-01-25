General News of Monday, 25 January 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

Coronavirus: Restrict the number of persons attending Rawlings’ funeral – GMA tells govt

The late former President Jerry John Rawlings

The Ghana Medical Association(GMA) has called on the government to restrict the number of mourners attending the state funeral of the late President Jerry John Rawlings.



A statement issued by the leadership of the GMA asked government to rather encourage Ghanaians to watch proceedings from Television as a result of the current surge in covid-10 cases.



The late former President Jerry John Rawlings is being laid-in-state from today, January 25, 2021, at the foyer of the Accra International Conference Centre from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm daily.



Filing past



Today’s filing past is reserved for heads of the security agencies, leaders of political parties and the public.



Tomorrow, the filing past will start with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia, former Heads of State, as well as heads of constitutional bodies.



On the same Tuesday, Members of Parliament, led by the Speaker, Mr Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin; former Speakers of Parliament, the Chief Justice, justices of the Supreme Court, former Chief Justices, former chairmen and members of the Council of State, former ministers of state, among others, will file past the body.



Members of the Diplomatic Corps and organised groups will also pay their respects on Tuesday.



The main funeral event would take place at the Black Star Square in Accra on Wednesday, January 27.



But the GMA in its statement cautioned that the covid-19 pandemic is still a major health threat to all persons in the country urging all to take the necessary health precautions.



“The pandemic has a potential of weakening our already fragile health systems” the statement warned.



