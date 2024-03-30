Copycat NPP now scrambling to appoint a female running mate – Joyce Bawah Mogtari

Politics of Saturday, 30 March 2024

An aide to a former president of Ghana and leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, has hinted that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is looking at nominating a woman for the running mate slot.



She said in 2020 when Mahama took the bold decision of choosing a woman, he was slammed by the New Patriotic Party.



However, John Dramani Mahama stood his ground and asserted that it was time a woman took the mantle as a running mate.



“While the decision was derided by some political opponents and even by some female leaders, Mahama’s opponents are now scrambling to nominate a female running mate after realising the importance of his decision,” she said.



John Mahama is considered one of the most influential politicians in Africa.



In 2020, he made a bold decision by choosing a female running mate, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, which was surprising for many. However, this decision was widely respected and accepted.



Mahama is said to have chosen a female running mate based on research and a rigorous analysis of Ghana’s current political environment.



"His choice was made easier because his chosen nominee herself has an accomplished academic background, bringing a strong sense of confidence and experience to the table. It is also a testament to her lifelong struggle and the triumph of the struggle.



