Construction of apartments for tidal waves victims on course – Minister

Source: GNA

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, has informed Parliament that the construction of apartments for the resettlement of the tidal waves victims is ongoing at Salakorpe in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region.



He said the Volta Regional Coordinating Council and the Ketu South Municipal Assembly had been working with the relevant state institutions, including the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and the Ghana Refugee Board, to resettle the displaced persons.



Dr Letsa said this on the floor of the House when he appeared to respond to a question by Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu South, who wanted to know when the relocation of the victims would commence.



He said the Ketu South Municipal Assembly had initiated the construction of 15 two-bedroom apartments at Salakorpe to resettle the about 150 victims, adding that the project was expected to be completed by the end of the second quarter of 2023 to accommodate the first batch of victims.



Giving the details, he said 110 plots of lands had been secured, contracts had been awarded, the roads to the site had constructed, and water and electricity extended to the site.



“The contractor is presently on site and has started work.”



He said the Assembly would continue to source for funding with the support of the Volta Regional Coordinating Council, in partnership with the relevant state institutions to settle all the victims displaced.



“So far, with the support of the Ghana Red Cross Society, we have also erected 20 tents to accommodate about 150 to 200 of the displaced persons,” Dr Letse said.



Touching on source of funding, Dr Letsaa said the Municipal Assembly,, with support fromrom the Coordinating Council, had secured about two million Ghana ccedis thrhroughugh lobbying to lobbying to start the first phase of the resettlement programme.



The project was delayed due to heavy rains, he said.