Congratulations to the NDC, MP-elect - Presidential staffer on Assin North outcome

Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe on Tuesday evening congratulated the opposition National Democratic Congress and its candidate in the June 27 Assin North by-election.



Tagoe became the first known NPP person to post a congratulatory message to the NDC and James Gyakye Quayson even before official results were announced.



"Congratulations to the NDC, MP-elect," his post on facebook read.



The NDC through its own collation had projected a 57% victory for Quayson hours after polls closed across the 99 polling stations in the constituency.



Hours later, Gyakye Quayson was announced the winner after the Electoral Commission of Ghana officially declared him as the Member of Parliament-elect.



According to the Electoral Commission's announcement, James Gyakye Quayson garnered a total of 17,245 votes, representing 57.56% of the total votes cast.



His closest contender, Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), received 12,630 votes, accounting for 42.15% of the votes.



Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party Ghana (LPG) secured 87 votes, which represented 0.29% of the overall tally.



The by-election in Assin North was held to fill the parliamentary seat left vacant following a legal battle that questioned Quayson's eligibility to hold office due to dual citizenship concerns.







