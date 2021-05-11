Concerns of #FixThecountry movement predate Akufo-Addo – Arthur Kennedy

General News of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Source: 3 News

A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who is based in the United States, Dr Arthur Kennedy has noted that the problems facing Ghana that have occasioned the #Fixthecountry movement existed before President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo became president of the land.



Nonetheless, the former Communication Director of the NPP said, the president and his team must make it a priority to address all those concerns.



He told Dzifa Bampoh on the First Take on 3FM Tuesday, May 11 that the concerns raised by conveners of the movement are legitimate.



Some Ghanaians have asked the president to immediately fix the challenges that the nation is currently saddled with.



These challenges include graduate unemployment and unemployment in general, erratic power supply, poor road network, escalating fuel prices and others.



Dr Arthur Kennedy who is a former Flageaberer hopeful of the NPP said the movement “was a long time coming. I thought that Sam Jonah’s speech in a certain sense crystalized the frustrations that a lot of people were feeling.



“These problems predate the current president but it is time to fix them. I think that the men and women on the streets were taking the president upon his call to be citizens, not spectators.



“So, I thought it should be commended. Whether maybe some people may have political motives or not, is not the point because the most important thing is that the issues that they are calling for actions on are legitimate, they are important and they will move the nation forward. So, we should take what they are saying on board and work on it.



“These are problems that have been building for some time.”



