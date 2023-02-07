Chief berates Akufo-Addo 's no-show over cassava processing factory promise

Regional News of Tuesday, 7 February 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The chiefs and people of Asikesu in the Upper West Akim District of the Eastern Region have asked the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to fulfill its pledge to construct the cassava processing factory.



Despite the pledge and land allocation for the project, they claim that nothing has begun.



The enraged chiefs and residents claim the land has become overgrown with grass.



Rainbow Radio Prince Collins Bening reported from the area that the chiefs and people are disappointed in the government and are wondering why the project has not begun.



He stated that the residents believe that when the project is completed, it will create jobs for them and reduce the rate of criminal activity and unemployment.



He reported that the DCE in the area, Eugene Sackey told him that he had not received documentation for the project. However, what is before him [DCE] is a document for constructing a fertilizer factory.



Nana Barima Konadu Yiadom, the area’s chief, told me that they believe the government has deceived them. "They approached us, and we recommended the property for the project.



"However, nothing has been done about it. Weeds have grown the land. The rate of non-compliance is high, as are criminal activities. But if we get the factory, all of our problems will be solved.”



Meanwhile, the chief he revealed has personally lobbied to have a private investor construct a company by the name best foam company.