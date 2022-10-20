Captain Smart released by NIB after 'rambo-style' arrest

General News of Thursday, 20 October 2022

Morning show host on Onua TV/FM, Godsbrain Smart, alias Captain Smart, has been released on bail by the National Investigations Bureau (NIB).



Captain Smart's arrest was reported on Wednesday evening, October 19, while on his way home from work.



“BNI (now NIB) arrested Captain Smart earlier on his way home from the office(Onua 95.1 FM / @Onua TV premises)” a post by his media house, Onua TV on their Facebook page sighted by GhanaWeb stated.



In the early hours of Thursday morning, October 20, 3news.com, a portal belonging to the Media General group reported that he had been released after he was granted bail.



According to their report, after his initial arrest, Captain Smart "was later found at the Interrogation Unit of the Bureau.



"He was there and then interrogated in the presence of some senior officials of Media General. He was later released on bail," the 3news report added.



Alleged reason for his arrest:



The Ministry of Information earlier this week accused the journalist of impugning the character of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The statement was on the back of a broadcast by Captain Smart on October 17, 2022, in which he accused the president of being actively involved in illegal mining also known as galamsey activities.



Describing the claims by Captain Smart as false and malicious, the ministry further accused the journalist of engaging in unethical and irresponsible journalism.



The government in the statement said it was referring the matter to the National Media Commission for review and adjudication.



Despite the statement by government in which a threat of legal action was issued, Captain Smart in a subsequent edition of his programme reiterated his allegations against the president.



According to him, the allegation was on the basis of some of the government’s actions and inactions relative to the fight against illegal mining.



“These are the reasons why Nana is a galamsey kingpin. Osafo Maafo is a Senior Advisor to the President but asked us to allow Aisha Huang to go because of $2 billion when she was arrested. Is the $2 billion more important than our lands?





“Secondly, Chairman Wontumi is doing galamsey but still at post. Meanwhile, Kwabena Agyapong, Sammy Crabbe and Paul Afoko were suspended for doing things against party. They didn’t do anything to the state but the party. But Wontumi is doing something that is against the country. Is the party more important than the country?



“Also, the Minerals Commission boss has said Wontumi had no license to enter the Tano Nimiri forest. But the only thing government was able to do was to ask some small boys to put some old equipment there for them to burn them to suggest they have taken any action. If you’re not a kingpin, sack Wontumi,” he said.



He explained further that per the Minerals Commission Act, any mineral found on any land anywhere belongs to the state. So the president’s failure to arrest those involved in the act makes him an accomplice.



“If you’re taking custody of something and we can’t find it, then you should be questioned,” he added.



Captain Smart’s fourth reason he stated is the President’s inability to stop Small Scale Mining.



“If you are not a galamsey kingpin, ban Small Scale Mining. You know Small Scale Mining is destroying the lands yet you’re not saying anything about it,” he noted.







