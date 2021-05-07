Captain Smart narrates what caused his suspension

General News of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Captain Smart, the suspended host of Angel FM’s morning show has been narrating what caused his one-month suspension from Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN) after his birthday celebration on Wednesday, May 5.



According to Captain Smart, after his show on Wednesday, Samuel Kofi Acheampong a.k.a. Bronzy who is the Chief Executive Officer of ABN called him on the phone telling him that “there is so much pressure coming from left-right-centre” on the founding President of ABN, Dr Kwaku Oteng, so he Captain Smart should call the President of ABN.



“I told him that the night before yesterday [Wednesday], I have had an information that some people have met at the [Labone] Coffee Shop to plan what should happen,” Smart told the host of Good Evening Ghana on Thursday, May 6.



When asked what the meeting at the Coffee Shop was about, Captain Smart responded that the people at the meeting indicated that “Captain Smart is becoming too loud, he is making some people unpopular…”



He went on, “so yesterday [Wednesday] on air, I said that look if today, Kwaku Oteng says Captain I cannot work with you again, praise God. I will leave. I won’t be hungry because I’m not a lazy person; my brain works.



So, I called Dr Kwaku Oteng and he said some people within [....] Akufo-Addo’s government are calling him and have been writing him letters from Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) just because they say I talk too much.



Smart said that he asked why and Oteng explained that he, Captain Smart, had stated in one of his morning shows that Akufo-Addo, Dr Bawumia, Alan Kyerematen and the IGP are fools.



“So, I asked on air? And he [Kwaku Oteng] responded that yes, you said it on air,” Smart narrated.



“So, I told him that sir, I can say all sorts of things in this world but to go to that extent to say that the President of the land, the Vice, the IGP and Alan Kyerematen are fools, no! if you can provide me with the evidence, I will apologise to the world and resign from your company.



In the course of the conversation, he told me that because of the pressure, when I close from work today [Thursday, May 6] he would want me to go off air for some time and when the pressure from above comes down, then I can resume. So, I said ok if that was going to help you, [fine]. Because I am just one individual and you have all these companies, if Captain Smart alone will bring your company down, why not, I will do that [step aside] for you.”



Captain Smart further recounted that on-air on Thursday, May 6, after the usual introduction to his programme, Dr Kwaku Oteng called that “there is still pressure on him” so he [Captain Smart] told his employer “Senior let me drop it”.



He indicated further Kwadwo Dickson, the General Manager for Angel 102.9 FM was asked to send him his suspension letter but he told the GM that he was not going to step out because it was very late and he took a shot of it and sent it to him via WhatsApp.







