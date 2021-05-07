Captain Smart lists three instances that led to his suspension

General News of Friday, 7 May 2021

The suspended host of Angel FM’s morning show dubbed “Anopa Bofo” has been explaining the focus of his morning show on Angel 102.9 FM.



Captain Smart told Paul Adom-Otchere on Good Evening Ghana on Thursday that he had decided to use his editorial segment of his morning show dubbed “Fa ba wo so” to speak about the reality where other broadcasters are afraid to talk.



He explained that he picks the issue, research into it, “call people with brains to feed you with the needed information so that you can also give it out”.



Captain Smart stated that his whole one-month suspension is about a commentary he passed on galamsey, Ghana’s debts and an issue with the IGP and the Ghana Police Service.



He said he was worried about how police were being killed by some armed robbers, so he questioned why a police officer would be on duty without any bulletproof.



“We live in a country, 21st century and police officers are sitting in bullion vans with these long-wheeled weapons…and it is about time we stopped that. They should have some sidearms that make it easier for them to defend themselves anytime they are attacked.”



When asked why he should blame the IGP for the police killings and for not having sidearms, Captain Smart said he called out the name of the IGP because he is in charge.



“And I said that if he does not take care, he will be the worst IGP Ghana has ever had,” he recounted.



Smart further indicated that the promise of an increase in the salary of the police was never honoured after he [the IGP] had promised on live radio.



He indicated that all these fake promises to the police officers made him tell the IGP that, “if you are not careful, you will be the worst IGP. Then somebody from somewhere calls me and say that he gives some leaders of my company protection, so I need to keep quiet. I said me keeping quiet and look on for innocent police officers to be killed by some armed robbers…”



About the galamsey going on in Kyebi, I said on air that “if Nana Addo really wants to paint a very beautiful picture that he is really on in the fight against galamsey, then he should stop the galamsey in his hometown. And I will say it again…”



When Paul Adom-Otchere asked if he backed his claims with evidence, Captain Smart asked him when was the last time he went to Kyebi and he [Adom-Otchere] responded that he was there some months back for a funeral. Captain Smart impressed on him to go there today, Friday, May 7, 2021, and see things for himself.



Captain Smart went on to explain his third issue on Ghana’s public debt which has been enjoined to merit his one-month suspension.



He said, “during Mahama’s time, I was one of the people who were very critical about how the economy was managed under John Dramani Mahama. At a point in time, I was even afraid to go home…but I said Ghana first…



“At that time, I described Mahama as incompetent because of his mismanagement of the economy but upon coming into office, the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government promised us that they will not be borrowing but their public debt due is 76% of the GDP, then you are incompetent than Mahama.”







