Captain Smart arrest: Akufo-Addo 'begging to be overthrown at this point' - Barker-Vormawor

One of the conveners of #FixTheCountry movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has stated that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo does not deserve to finish his current term as president.



His comment comes on the back of the arrest of the morning show host on Onua TV, Captain Smart by officials of the National Investigations Bureau (NIB) yesterday October 19 when he was on his way home from work.



In a Facebook post, Barker-Vormawor said the arrest of the journalist indicated that the president was begging to be overthrown.



He later clarified that President Akufo-Addo must be forced to exit office either through street protests or through impeachment by Parliament and not a coup d’état.



“Captain Smart arrested violently by National Security over broadcast pointing the finger at the President for his involvement in and indulgence of Galamsey. This short man is just begging to be overthrown at this point,” Barker-Vormawor wrote on his page on October 19.



“Because this issue keeps coming up every now and then, I want to be as clear as possible. I have no desire for Akufo-Addo to be kicked out through a coup d’etat! That will be ending our makeshift democracy. He is not worth the price.



“But he doesn’t deserve to end his term too. So What I want is for him to either be forced to resign through street protests and agitations; or impeached by Parliament. These are things that affirm our democracy not destroy it. Democracy is important to me! And it will be a huge coup to force him out of office that way,” he added in clarification of his earlier post.



Barker-Vormawor is currently before the courts over a post claiming he will stage a coup if the E-Levy was passed.



Meanwhile, Captain Smart has been released by the NIB, his employers have confirmed. It is alleged that he was arrested for claiming that President Akufo-Addo was involved in galamsey – a statement the Ministry of Information has debunked.



