Caleb arrest: My operatives breached standard operating procedures – Kan Dapaah

General News of Friday, 21 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Albert Kan-Dapaah, the Minister of National Security, says the actions taken by operatives of his outfit against a journalist with Accra-based Citi FM, Caleb Kudah, was in breach of their procedures.



In a statement issued on Friday, May 21, 2021, the minister stated that he had commissioned an investigation into the assault as well as the raid on the media house by some officers from his outfit.



With that, the Director of Operations, Lieutenant Colonel Frank Agyeman, and three other police officers attached to the outfit have been withdrawn by the minister, the statement added.



While Lt. Col. Agyeman is to report to the Chief of Defence for further probe and appropriate sanctions, the three officers are to be investigated by the Ghana Police Service and possibly face disciplinary action, reports citinewsroom.com.



“The Committee [that investigated the case] established that the conduct of Lieutenant Colonel Frank Agyeman (Director of Operations) and some police officers at the Ministry on the said day was inappropriate and contravened the Ministry’s standard operating procedures,” Albert Kan-Dapaah said.



“The secondment of Lieutenant Colonel Frank Agyeman (Director of Operations) at the Ministry has been reversed. The officer is to report to the Chief of Defence for further investigations and appropriate action” he added in the statement.



Also, the statement described the journalist’s entry into the National Security Ministry as unlawful while failing to state which exact breach of the law that was.



