Boos and jeers as #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstrators reject water from police

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A seemingly well-intended gesture by officers of the Ghana Police Service to offer participants of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstrators was turned down by the protestors.



The protestors who lost trust and belief in the police following the brutal events of Thursday, September 21, 2023, rejected the water offer and hooted at the police officers.



A video shared by one of the demonstrators and sighted by GhanaWeb captures scenes of protestors jeering at officers who look on with dismay.



The final day of the three-day demonstration against corruption and the high cost of living in the country has been largely incident-free.



Day three of the protest organized by the Democracy Hub group had in attendance some known faces in the entertainment circles such as Kwaw Kesse, Kojo Cue, and M.anifest, among others.



About #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests



On Day 1, September 21, 2023, of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest by the Democracy Hub, the police illegally arrested 49 protesters who were marching to demand action on the prevailing economic crisis and corruption.



Some journalists and protesters who massed up, especially at the Accra Regional Command encountered some amount of police violence including shoving, forced detention, seizure of phones and in the case of others, physical assaults.



The illegal arrests and how protesters were treated by the police raised eyebrows by many.



The police sent the detainees to the regional headquarters before splitting them up to about eight police stations across the capital.



Speaking on the issue, the police said the illegal arrests were justified because protesters were defying a court injunction served on them.





Ghana Police offering us WATER as PR stunt!!!



We REJECTED THEM AND HOOTED THEM AWAY!!!!!!



We came PREPARED!!!! We HAVE WATER!!!!!



We look out for ourselves. This failed government thinks this is a joke and PR. #OccupyJulorbiHouse pic.twitter.com/q3V21aW7vl — Naa Baby????????????‍???? (@naa_rogue) September 23, 2023

