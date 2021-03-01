General News of Monday, 1 March 2021

Source: 3 News

Be measured in your utterances – Peace Council urges ahead of SC’s verdict on election petition

Ghana's supreme court

The National Peace Council has asked all Ghanaians to be measured in their utterances and actions after the Supreme Court’s judgment on the Election Petition hearing.



The petitioner, Mr John Dramani Mahama had told the court that in his view, no candidate won the 2020 presidential elections hence, the court should order a rerun of the polls.



After nearly two months of legal arguments in court over the matter among lawyers of the petitioner and the respondents, the apex court set Thursday, March 4 to deliver its judgment.



In a statement, the Peace Council said “We conclude by calling on the media, social and political commentators and indeed all citizens to be circumspect in their reports and discussions after the Supreme Court has delivered its judgment in order to protect the integrity and sovereignty of the state.



“The Peace Council respectfully appeals to the people of Ghana to continue to resort to time and tested non-violent mechanisms to address any outstanding election-related complaints peacefully, either through the judicial process or by means of alternative dispute resolution mechanism.”







