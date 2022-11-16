Bawumia is a man of integrity - Fati Abubakar reacts to US$200k allegation

General News of Wednesday, 16 November 2022

Charles Adu Boahen, now former Minister of state at the Finance Ministry in an investigative piece by ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, reportedly said Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia required about $200,000 as an appearance fee from an investor to get his backing and influence in establishing a business in Ghana.



“You mean, like appearance fees and stuff? I mean he, himself (the Vice President), if you give him some (USD) 200,000 or something as a token, as thank you, appreciation, that’s fine. He’s not really, he’s not really (like) that. All he needs is to worry about his campaign money in 2020,” Charles Adu Boahen is quoted to have said.



Bawumia Rebuts



However, Dr Bawumia denied this allegation and called for his dismissal.



In a post on Facebook wrote: "My attention has been drawn to a video by Anas Aremeyaw Anas (as posted on his social media handle) showing the Minister of State for Finance, Mr. Charles Adu Boahen, apparently using my name, inter alia, to peddle influence and collect money from supposed investors. I would like to state that if what the minister is alleged to have said is accurately captured in the video, then his position as a minister of state is untenable. He should be dismissed summarily and investigated.



"I am not aware of any such meeting held by Minister Adu Boahen or a supposed 'appearance fee'. My most cherished asset in life is my integrity and I will not allow anyone to use my name to engage in corrupt activities."



Deputy Minister of Information, Fatimatu Abubakar reacting to this on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' said: "I combed a lot of platforms and no one believed it, and this is due to things he's done in the past and the fact that he is a man of integrity".



