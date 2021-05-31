Inability to conclude Armed Suale’s investigation regrettable – Akufo-Addo

General News of Monday, 31 May 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said that the killing and the inability to reach a conclusion on investigations on the death of Ahmed Suale remains the greatest regret to him.



However, he tells the people of Ghana that conclusions haven’t been reached not because the Police is not committed to bringing the criminals to book.



The President indicated that the citizens should do away with any thoughts and claims that the government is covering up because the government has no interest in covering up whoever killed the investigative journalist.



“It remains a matter of great regret to me that the murder of Ahmed Suale has still not been resolved but believe me this is not for want of commitment on the part of the police,” he stated.



“I could not have made it any clearer that the government has no interest in covering up whatever or whoever might be involved. There is no indication that his death was at the instance of the government.



“In the end, his murderer will be caught, tried and punished,” he assured.



Ahmed Suale who worked for Tiger Eye was shot dead on January 16, 2019, at Madina in Accra by assailants who have since not been discovered by the Police in their investigations.



No one has been arrested yet in the investigations by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.