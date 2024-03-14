Anas narrates how an anonymous call one day saved his life

General News of Thursday, 14 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Renowned undercover investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has narrated some of the ordeals he goes through because of his chosen profession.



Anas, in a video clip shared on YouTube, said that he no longer lives an ordinary life because of the dangers he faces every day.



He indicated that he conceals his identity with his famous beads mask because of the dangers he faces; adding that attempts to get him to remove his mask, including a recent court action, have all failed.



“You ask for plots to kill me and all those they have daily occurrence. I get them every day. Also, some lawyers went to courts and what they requested for was for my beads to be unveiled so that they could see my face.



“So, those of you wondering, I wear these beads because I want to be able to do that in a story. I want to be able to push the frontiers of democracy," he said.



The award-winning journalist went on to recall a day a call from an unknown number saved him from being attacked.



"See, that day when I had that call from that anonymous caller, he told me ‘Do not drive home. Do not use your car’.



“So I decided to follow what I had heard. And the next morning, the bad guys had gone to attack someone and injured him. That person was driving a similar car. When you decide to do what I do, you're not going to have a normal social life,” he said.



