General News of Friday, 1 January 2021

Source: Class FM

Bawumia, Mahama, Agyinasare fraternise during festivities

Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia with Bishop Charles Agyinasare

Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia paid a visit to Perez Chapel International Founder Bishop Charles Agyinasare at his Accra residence during the festive season to thank him for the prayers he and his church have been offering for the country, especially in the lead-up to the recently-held general elections and its aftermath.



The two Tamale friends also discussed matters relating to the peace and forward march of Ghana, as a nation, after the elections.



Ahead of the Vice-President’s visit, the Chancellor of Perez University College had visited former President John Dramani Mahama in his Accra residence.



Bishop Agyinasare and Mr Mahama were neighbours in Tamale during the embryonic days of his church in Tamale.



They two discussed issues relating to the peace of the nation and also caught up on old times.





