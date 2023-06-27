Assin North by-election: Watch the moment Gyakye Quayson cast his vote

Politics of Tuesday, 27 June 2023

The ousted Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, cast his vote in the ongoing by-election in his constituency at a polling station in Assin Bereku, his hometown, around mid-morning.



James Gyakye, the candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), was mobbed by supporters when he arrived at the polling station.



Gyakye Quayson, flanked by security personnel from the NDC and the Ghana Police Service, managed to move through the crowd of supporters to cast his vote.



He got a ballot paper from the officials of the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) and proceeded to the voting booth.



After casting his ballot, Quayson folded the ballot paper and put it in the ballot box amid jubilation and cheers from the crowd.



