Assin North by-election: Watch how police caught EC official with alleged bribe money

A viral video circulating on social media has captured an incident from the recently concluded Assin North by-election, where an Electoral Commission official is allegedly seen accepting a bribe from a political party to influence the election results.



The video depicts a perplexed electoral official seated alongside a fellow colleague, while they are being interrogated by an individual behind the camera and a police officer. In the background, the police officer can be heard instructing the official to hand over the alleged bribe money, saying, "Bring it." Simultaneously, the person behind the camera is heard urging the official to give the money to the police officer, stating, "You give the money to him, give it to him."



As the situation unfolds, the electoral official reaches into his pocket, retrieves a stack of banknotes, and hands it over to the police officer. The unidentified commentator remarks, "Sit down," after the money has been handed over to the police.



The video, shared on Twitter by GhanaWeb TV, accompanied by the caption "Things are happening in the Assin North by-election. An Electoral Commission Presiding officer who was bribed has been caught by the Police," has generated significant attention and concern among social media users.



A user by the name of Kwaku Wisdom commented “The formula is simple, keep the voters poor, induce them with peanuts to keep us in power to continually keep them poor...and the circle never ends until the voter becomes wise.”



