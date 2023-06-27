Assin North by-election: JFK, Afenyo-Markin, others clash with police over arrest of NPP members

Politics of Tuesday, 27 June 2023

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) are accusing the Ghana Police Service of wrongly arresting its agents and members in the ongoing Assin North by-elections.



A video shared by Metro TV showed leading figures in the NPP, including the party’s General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua (JFK); the Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin and private legal practitioner, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, engaging in a heated argument with the police.



In the said video, one of the police officers can be seen urging the NPP bigwigs to stay calm.



“We are very busy, trying to ensure that there is law and order for this operation,” he said.



But JFK can be heard saying that the police were arresting NPP members in their strongholds.



“But the law and order should be fair, it is going against our people. Our agent has been arrested, three of our supporters have also been arrested.



“And the sad thing is all this tension is happening in the stronghold of the NPP… how come in all our strongholds they are having issues there. Is that deliberate?” he asked>



So far, there are reports of the police arresting two people who were posing as security officials.



