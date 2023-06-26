Assin North by-election: How Mahama led NDC's final rally; Duffuor, Haruna, Sam George deployed

General News of Monday, 26 June 2023

Source: GNA

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flag bearer for the 2024 elections, John Dramani Mahama, on Saturday (June 24), gave much currency to the party’s campaigns after his triumphant entry to Assin-Fosu.



Visiting the area for the second time in 14 days, the former President had a radio rally in Assin-Fosu on Sunday under the tagline “fano fem.”



He was accompanied by Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Chairman, Mr. Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, General Secretary, and Dr. Ato Forson, Minority Leader.



Others are Mr James Gyakye Quayson, the NDC Parliamentary Candidate, Mr. Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer and the campaign manager for Mr. Quayson, and Prof Richard Kofi Asiedu, the Regional Chairman.



The area largely dominated by farmers, the party had strategically assigned some Members of Parliament (MP) to specific communities based on ethnic and language persuasions to better understand the predictions of the people.



Mr. Haruna Iddrisu, the former Minority Leader and MP for Tamale Central, had visited some communities of northern Ghana extraction in the area.



Mr Sam George, the MP for Ningo-Prampram had also intensified campaigns in communities, including Ningo, Senchiam, and Bongro among others.



Dr. Kwabena Duffour, former finance Minister, had been in the constituency for days campaigning in Dansame and other communities in the hinterlands.



He had also visited family and victims of people who died during former President Mahama’s visit.



Largely, the constituency remained calm as various party supporters clad in party colours joined the campaigns.



Besides taking over the 95 hotels and guest houses in the Assin South, Assin Central, Assin North and Adansi South Constituencies, food prices had risen marginally.



With a vacant seat to be filled, the by-election is seen as a crucial moment that could potentially shape the future of the constituency and also tilt the balance of power in Ghana’s Parliament.



The by-election follows the orders of the Supreme Court to parliament to expunge James Gyaakye Quayson’s name from the records of parliament, creating an opportunity for a new representative to step into the role.



