Assin North by-election: Gunshots fired at Assin Praso

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 27 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Assin North parliamentary by-election seems to be getting tense by the minute as pockets of violence are being recorded in some parts of the constituency.



Already, two executives of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC); George Opare Addo, the National Youth Organiser and Malik Basintali, the Deputy Communication Officer have been attacked with their vehicles vandalised.



There are now reports of gunshots being fired at a suburb of the constituency, Assin Praso.



It is not clear what led to the gunshots being fired.



The Ghana Police Service is yet to react to the reports of the gunshots being fired.



More soon...



