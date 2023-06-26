Assin North by-election: Accept all freebies NPP is bringing, vote for NDC - Apaak to voters

General News of Monday, 26 June 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, has urged constituents in Assin North to accept whatever commodities and money the New Patriotic Party offers them while voting against them.



According to the legislator, these products and the money given to them are taxpayer funds, and residents must not allow the NPP to utilise this to deceive them.



He urged people to cast a large number of votes for the candidate, James Gyakye Quayson, on June 27, 2023.



Several NDC members have joined the candidate for the final round of campaign activities in Assin North.



There have been claims of vote-buying against the NPP, with some residents stating that the party is, among other things, exchanging roofing sheets, iron rods, money, and fabrics.



In response, Dr. Apaak remarked in a tweet that the NDC’s candidate is the best alternative in the bye-election and that constituents must accept the gifts and money but vote against the NPP.



“Assin North – Take the money and items the NPP is giving you BUT Vote James Gyakye Quayson. The money is Ghana’s money. The items are bought with Ghana’s money. It’s your money, it’s your items. Vote James Gyakye Quayson #3 on Tuesday. Vote for Justice and Development!”