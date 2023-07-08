Assin North: Watch the video of John Boadu 'admitting' he gave money to EC officials

Politics of Saturday, 8 July 2023

The former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, was accused of trying to bribe officials of the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) at the Assin North by-election on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.



The former general secretary has now been captured in a viral video admitting that he gave money to an official of the EC.



An aminated John Boadu, however, indicated that the EC official he gave the money to was his family relation.



He added that there is nothing wrong with giving people money to win their support during elections.



“The machete and thing that they (the NDC) were sharing what was it about? They have been sharing things all over the place and they would turn around to come and complain… I came from Fosu this morning about 20 people came to me telling me they were going to vote; won’t I give them transportation to come?



“They were sharing things all over the place, didn’t you see samples of it? What is all this childishness? I went to a polling station I saw somebody who is my brother and he may likely not see me again; so if I give him money what is wrong with that,” he said.



Background:



A member of the communication team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Courage Makafiji Nunekpeku, disclosed the supposed strategy the NDC deployed to stop efforts by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to steal the Assin North by-election.



According to him, the NDC deployed teams at all the polling stations to monitor the activities of the NPP, particularly their engagements with officials of the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) and possible voting buying schemes close to the stations.



Makafiji Nunekpeku, who was the leader of the team at the polling station at Bramha DA Primary School, said that his team was able to stop the NPP from engaging in buying votes close to the polling station and also allegedly caught the former general secretary of the NPP, John Boadu, trying to induce officials of the EC.



He said that after confronting John Boadu, he (the former NPP general secretary) told him that the EC official was his in-law whom he had not seen for a long time and that was why he was giving him the money.



