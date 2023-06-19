Assin North: Richard Ahiagbah leads delegation of NPP leaders to visit NDC accident victims

Politics of Monday, 19 June 2023

A delegation of New Patriotic Party national executives has visited some National Democratic Congress members who are receiving treatment at St. Francis Hospital in Assin Fosu following a car accident over the weekend.



Richard Ahiagbah, the National Communications Director of the NPP, who led the delegation, described the incident as evidence of some common weaknesses faced by political parties in a Twitter post.



"We share a common weakness. These are NDC accident victims. We spent time with them at St. Francis Hospital in Assin Fosu today and provided support. Great commendations to Mr. Jay Hyde, NPP Deputy Youth Organizer & Mr. Alfred Thompson, NPP National Comms team, NPP.... God bless you, guys..." he tweeted.



A ghastly accident on Saturday resulted in the loss of life of a member of the NDC during a campaign tour in the orphan Assin North constituency.



According to multiple reports, the vehicle involved belonged to the Ashanti regional youth organizer of the NDC and was part of a convoy accompanying former President John Dramani Mahama, who was touring the constituency to garner support for his party's candidate, James Gyakye Quayson.



The Electoral Commission has announced a by-election slated for June 27, 2023, for Assin North after a Supreme Court panel recently ruled Gyakye Quayson's election as a member of parliament for the area unconstitutional, null, and void.



The court stated that Gyakye Quayson failed to renounce his Canadian citizenship at the time of filing his nomination as the NDC's candidate in the 2020 parliamentary election.



However, the NDC has presented Gyakye Quayson as its candidate for the upcoming by-election, despite a pending criminal trial against him in a High Court.



The trial for the perjury charges pressed against James Gyakye Quayson will commence seven days before the by-election on June 20, 2023, while the court has scheduled to sit on the matter on a day-to-day basis.





