Assin North: I caught a minister who comes from the Volta Region sharing money on election day - Sam George

Politics of Tuesday, 4 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has said that the plan of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the Assin North by-election was to buy the votes of the residents so it can win.



According to him, the party sent its members including ministers of state to share money at polling stations on the day of the elections.



Speaking in an interview on TV3, on July 1, 2023, the MP said that he caught one minister of state distributing money to residents of Assin North on the day of the elections.



“I work with honourable Omani in certain parts of the constituency overseeing eight polling stations in the Ningo area… as early as 5:00 am, a sitting minister of state was standing at the polling station and when our people arrived, he was offering them GH¢200,” he said.



Sam George also said that when he questioned the minister about his actions, he said he had done nothing wrong.



“He offered several of them the money and when I confronted him, he said he was coming to visit his sister. And I asked him; you come all the way from your constituency in the Volta Region to Assin North to visit your sister on election day at 5:00 am, are you a wizard?” he quizzed.



The MP added that while the NDC was doing all it could to mobilise its supporters to vote for their candidate in the by-election, the NPP was simply waiting at the polling stations to pay the people the NDC brought so that they would vote for them but it didn't go well for them.



IB/WA



You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:











Watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:











