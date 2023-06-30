Assin North: Construction equipment missing two days after by-election

General News of Friday, 30 June 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Following the Assin North by-election held on June 27, 2023, where the National Democratic Congress (NDC) emerged victorious, a concerning development has come to light.



Just two days after the election, it has been discovered that the construction equipment intended for improving the deplorable roads in the area had gone missing.



Several women who spoke out in an interview with Accra 100.5 FM's Central Regional correspondent, Nana Tawiah, on the mid-day news on Thursday, June 29, 2023, expressed their dissatisfaction with this sudden disappearance.



These women, who are residents of Dasani and Breku, raised questions about the timing and motives behind the equipment's disappearance.



They voiced their suspicion that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) may have deployed the equipment to gain favour and influence the voters before the election.



The women expressed their disappointment, vowing to hold the NPP accountable for its promises to address the road infrastructure in the area.



They accused the government of shortchanging them and threatened to vote against the NPP in the upcoming 2024 elections.



Earlier, the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, had emphasized that the ministry would not rush road construction projects due to a by-election.



He stressed the importance of maintaining quality standards and ensuring value for money.



The minister inspected ongoing road projects in the Assin North Constituency, including the Assin Asempaneye Assin Kushea road and the Assin Praso-Assin Fosu road.



Despite some delays caused by rainfall and changes in the scope of work, the minister expressed the government's commitment to improving road infrastructure in the region.



In light of the missing construction equipment and the women's concerns, it remains to be seen how the situation will be addressed and whether the government will take action to fulfill its promises of road development in the Assin North Constituency