Regional News of Monday, 16 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ashanti regional NDC holds vigil for Rawlings in Kumasi

Some NDC executives at the vigil held at Amakom in Kumasi

Correspondence from Ashanti Region



It was a solemn atmosphere at the forecourt of the Ashanti regional office of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Amakom in Kumasi on Sunday evening.



This was when members of the largest opposition party held a vigil to remember the demise of their founder, former President Jerry John Rawlings.



Whilst, the national vigil was being staged at the Obra spot in Accra, the Kumasi version was also held religiously at the same time.



Clad in black attire and other mourning outfits, scores of leading members of the party and sympathisers gathered for the event.



Some of them included Dr Samuel Sarpong, former Ashanti Regional Minister, Onansis Kobby, Deputy Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser, former government appointees in the region, party executives among others.



Participants held burning candles and sat deep into the night, reflecting on the legacies of their founder.



Pictures of the late former president and that of their flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama and his running mate Prof Jane Opoku-Agyeman, swamped the event grounds.



Speakers eulogized the late former military leader, stressing that his memories will linger forever.



They encouraged themselves to work assiduously to secure victory in the December 7 elections to honour the late former president.



Former President Rawlings passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, where he was receiving treatment.









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.